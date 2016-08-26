Junior solider from Alford wins top prize

A teenage soldier from Alford won a top prize when he graduated from the Army Foundation College recently.

James Frame, 17, was named the best junior soldier in his intake at the prestigious military training establishment.

The former John Spendluffe Technology College pupil was presented with the Uniacke Trophy as part of a passing out parade from the college in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

More than 600 junior soldiers graduated from the college last week going on to do their phase two training.

Junior soldier Frame said: “The Army Foundation College has been loads better than normal school, I would recommend it to anyone.

“It’s great fun.”

More than 4,000 family members and friends watched the junior soldiers take part in the largest military graduation parade in the country.

Lieutenant General Thomas Beckett CBE, Defence Senior Advisor Middle East, inspected the Junior Soldiers.

During a speech he said: “There is no other phaseone training establishment in the NATO nations that invests so much time and money into the training of its young soldiers.”

There is a strong focus on education at the college and students also have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of sports and adventure training.

For information on how to enroll at the Army Foundation College visit: www.army.mod.uk/juniorsoldier.