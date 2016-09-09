Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue warning over chimney fires

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended almost 90 chimney fires last year and, with autumn now approaching, the service is urging homeowners to get their chimney swept.

Steve Screaton, deputy community fire safety manager, said: “A log burner, multi-fuel stove or open fire can be a great way to keep warm in the winter, but without proper maintenance and a clean chimney, they can become dangerous.

“We’ve seen that chimney fires are a particular problem in Lincolnshire, with having been called to 89 fires last year. The majority of these could have been avoided by simple maintenance and good housekeeping routines.

“We recommend that all chimneys and flues should be cleaned and checked during the summer months to ensure they are free from debris and in full working order before the heating season. A blocked or defective chimney can cause both chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, so it’s essential to employ a professional, qualified chimney sweep.”

Chimneys should be swept as follows: Wood – up to four times a year; Oil – once a year; Gas – once a year; Bituminous coal – twice a year; Smokeless coals – at least once a year.

• For more information, visit www.chimneyfiresafetyweek.co.uk