LIVES, which provides initial medical care to 999 calls across Lincolnshire, revealed its exciting new visible identity this month (September 2016).

The new look aims to reflect the importance and serious nature of the charity’s work, while recognising the dedication of its volunteer first responders, doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

The re-brand is part of the charity’s work to showcase the vital service its volunteers provide to their community every day and the progress the organisation has made since its inception in the early 1970s.

Now helping more than 20,000 people a year, LIVES needs to raise more than £1million each year from public donations to train and equip volunteers with lifesaving skills and equipment.

Nikki Silver, chief executive of LIVES, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our new branding which reflects how far we’ve come and puts us in good stead for a bright and exciting future.

“We’re unbelievably proud of our volunteers and we really want to recognise their hard work by giving them a brand and uniform they can wear with pride.

“Our volunteers are real-life heroes. Their commitment to saving lives is second to none, so we feel it’s important that the people of Lincolnshire are able to easily recognise their presence and the amazing work they do in the local community.”

LIVES will also be launching ‘Everyday Heroes Week’ next month (October 5-9), which will become an annual celebration of the charity's volunteers and aim to help raise funds so that their vital work can continue.

In order to find out more about LIVES and keep up-to-date with its work, visit www.lives.org.uk and look out for the charity on Twitter:@liveshq