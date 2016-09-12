Lorry crash victim is named

A Caistor woman seriously injured on Wednesday (September 7) after a she was run over by a lorry in Broadgate, Lincoln has been named as 57-year-old Kate Nicol.

She is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where her condition is described as stable but critical.

The married mother of three, who recently retired from a long career in the NHS, suffered extensive injuries after she became trapped under a lorry.

A family spokesman said: “Our only thought right now is supporting Kate in her recovery.

“We are very grateful for the good wishes we have received but request that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

The family wish to send their thanks to the emergency services and staff at both Lincoln County Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre.

The incident is believed to have happened just after 8am. Police, paramedics, fire service and the air ambulance were all called to the scene.