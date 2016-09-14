Louth & Horncastle MP praises innovative school partnership in her constituency

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, praised the co-operation between grammar schools and non-selective schools in her constituency during a debate in the House of Commons on Monday,

Directly her comments towards Education Secretary Justine Greening, Victoria said: “I welcome my Right Honourable Friend’s commitment to sharing the success of grammar schools with neighbouring non-selective schools, and I welcome it because it is already happening in my constituency with the Horncastle Umbrella Trust, thought to be the first partnership in the country between a grammar school, Queen Elizabeth’s, and its neighbouring non-selective academy, Banovallum School.”

Victoria continued: “The trust works for the good of all children in Horncastle, sharing teaching practices and facilities, and bringing the students together to learn together, with pleasing GCSE results this summer for Banovallum.

“Will my Right Honourable Friend please look at these schools and the other excellent selective and non-selective schools in my constituency to see whether their example can work elsewhere in the country?”

The Education Secretary responded: “I think my Honourable Friend will welcome the proposals that we are setting out in the consultation document, which aim to look at how we can see stronger, more connected relationships between grammar schools and other schools nearby, and how, working together, they can lift overall attainment.”