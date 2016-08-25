Louth man’s prison sentence extended after he admits stealing from Boots

A Louth man, currently serving a 22 week prison sentence for breaching a suspended sentence for shoplifting, has been given a further 14 days custody for stealing a clipper set from the town’s branch of Boots.

Grant Kenyeres, 29, admitted stealing the clipper set when he appeared via video link before magistrates at Skegness on Tuesday (August 23).

It was said he was seen on July 1 to place the set in his satchel and leave without paying for it.

Mitigating, Terry Boston said Kenyeres had been a victim of drugs for a number of years and he funded his habit by stealing items from shops and selling them.

Imposing a 14 day prison sentence to be served concurrently, the magistrates said that had this offence been known at the time the suspended prison sentence had been imposed, it would probably not have made any difference to the length of sentence.

However, Kenyeres was ordered to pay £18 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge on his release from prison.