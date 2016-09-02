Louth slimmer Angela set for a lighter future

A Louth mum of three is celebrating her weight loss success after shedding three stone 8lbs with Slimming World in just six months at her local group in Louth.

Now, Angela Tellefsen wants to help others with their own weight loss goals and dreams.

She is re-launching the Holy Trinity Church group on Thursday, September 8.

Before starting the group, Angela felt unhappy with her appearance and admits she struggled with her confidence .

She admits plucking up the courage to join Slimming World was a hard decision.

As well as losing weight, Angela was encouraged by other group members to become more active.

She said: “I have more fun being able to play with my children without getting out of breath and have taken up exercise classes too.

“I also love shopping in normal clothes shops rather than being restricted to plus size stores.”

After her first evening six months ago at Slimming World, Angelka has never looked back and wishes she had joined sooner.

She is happy to spend time assisting others in anyway she can. Contact Angela on for further details on 07944 462437.