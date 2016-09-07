Louth student, 19, crashed car into bollards after drink-driving

A university student from Louth was driving too fast and collided with a bollard after she went onto the wrong side of the road, a court has been told.

Carla Ervin, 19, of Aswell Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Skegness Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 6).

The court heard that at 1am on August 19 she was driving her Vauxhall Corsa too fast and at the junction of Roman Bank and Anchor Lane in Ingoldmells, went onto the wrong side of the road, and collided with some bollards.

She gave a positive breath test and was arrested, giving a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating, Terry Boston said Ms Ervin was a sociology student at Leeds University.

“She knows she’s been silly,” he said.

Ms Ervin was banned from driving for 15 months but was offered the drink driver’ rehabilitation course, which would reduce the period of disqualification by 15 weeks.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.