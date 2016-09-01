Louth teen Adele makes the grade despite missing six month of school after cancer treatment

A brave Louth teenager is celebrating remarkable GCSE results, despite missing six months of school as she battled cancer.

Adele Tyson (16), who attends Cordeaux Academy, secured a number of B and C grades alongside a Level 1 pass with distinction and merit.

Adele had to cope with all the usual pressures of school work, revision and exams while dealing with the fact she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Her impressive results mean she can really celebrate her first anniversary of being in remission on September 16.

Adele told the Leader: “I am so happy with my results, I can’t believe it.

“It has been hard work as I had to miss six months solid from school.

“But I was determined to carry on with my learning. When I was well enough to get on with my studies again, I used every spare second to make up for lost time.

“That included working through lunchtimes and after school, all in between my operation and chemotherapy treatments.”

Delighted mum Jasmine Tyson was alongside Adele when she opened her results last Thursday.

She said: “Adele is truly amazing. I am so proud of her.

“Despite everything she has been through and to then come out with a set of results like this is remarkable. “Words just cannot describe the emotions I am feeling.”

Headteacher Patrick Daley has commended Adele on her ‘remarkable achievements.’

He said: “Adele’s achievements are all the more remarkable due to her battling cancer whilst studying and coping with absences from school for treatment.

“Adele never gave up and remained positive throughout.

“She is an inspiration to all around her.

“I am so pleased with her achievements and wish her continued success in the future.”

Thanks to her impressive results, Adele is now planning to study Health and Social Care at Grimsby Institute.