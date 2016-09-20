Louth to feature on new property television show

A property programme with a difference is due to hit our small screens later this year - and Louth will be one of the first towns to be featured.

In the new show, a different home-buyer is shown two properties each week. The twist is they will also have a scorecard to mark the village or town they visit - does it tick the boxes for them? To help them, the crew will also meet people who live and work in the area.

Lovelle Estate Agency has teamed up with Estuary TV to focus on 19 areas in Lincolnshire and Hull to showcase some of the finest areas and put them on the map, with the first series set to focus on Louth, Grimsby, Humberston, Lincoln and Gainsborough.

Jonathan Lovelle, from the estate agents, said: “This is an exciting time for Lovelle Estate Agency and we are very pleased to be working with Estuary TV. The first series is now scheduled for filming to commence and we are looking forward to seeing some of the beautiful towns and cities showcased.”

"With interest rates at an all time low and some fantastic mortgage deals available, properties are moving very fast. Our Louth branch has an outstanding average selling time of 12 weeks and we are in need of more properties to sell in the area.”

The new show will be shown on Estuary TV and also the 'Sky Property' channel.

The Louth episode will be filmed on the week commencing September 29, and the producers are looking for local people in Louth that are either thinking of moving or looking to buy a house to feature in the show.

If you are interested in being filmed and part of the show, contact Tracy Clement on 01507 603366 or email t.clement@lovelleestateagency.co.uk.