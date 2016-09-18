Louth woman sentenced after committing assault and criminal damage

Jayne Louise Smith, 34, of Watts Lane in Louth, has pleaded guilty to three charges including assault, criminal damage, and the commission of further offences while subject to a conditional discharge order.

On August 24, in Louth, Smith assaulted a woman by beating her, and also criminally damaged a mobile phone worth £35 which belonged to the same woman.

These two offences were in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge order, which had been imposed upon Smith by Lincolnshire

Magistrates’ Court on July 7 for previous offences of criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Smith pleaded guilty to the two offences and one breach of the conditional discharge at Skegness Magistrates’ Court on September 13, after which the case was adjourned in order to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

Smith is due to appear at Skegness Magistrates’ Court on September 20.