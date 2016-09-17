Mablethorpe businesses bounce back after ‘disastrous’ start to season

Businesses in Mablethorpe have had a spectacular summer season - after recovering from a ‘disastrous’ start to the year.

Cold weather, along with sand storms caused by strong winds, meant many traders in the town saw a drop in takings at the start of the season.

But the hot weather over the school summer holidays has certainly turned things around.

Snack Shack owner Bobby Baldwin, whose business is on the beachfront at the north of the promenade, said: “Over the holidays things have gone really good.

“I’m speaking for other businesses on the beachfront, the beginning of the year was more or less disastrous with the sand storm.

“But we’ve had the nice weather over the holidays.

“We always have the weather worry, we never know what’s going to happen.

“On the beach front, if it rains, no-one’s going to be on the beach.”

And Mr Baldwin is hoping warm will continue to draw the crowds for a little longer.

He said: “Fingers crossed we get another couple of nice months before the end of the season.”

And Sally Gray, who owns the Bucket and Spade Cafe at the opposite end of the promenade, is also pleased with how this year’s peak season has gone.

She said: “It’s been a busy year really.

“It’s come on in the six weeks holiday - it really took off, we’ve been really busy.

“People holiday more here then abroad now.

“It wasn’t very good up until then, it was a bit quiet. I think the weather helps.”

Off the beachfront, Chocolate Falls owner Karen Cartwright says the weather conditions have been ideal for her business - but she has not been as busy as last year.

She said: “The weather’s been pretty kind to us.

“For me it’s been ideal - we’ve had the warmer weather and a few days when it’s been a bit cooler and people have been off the beach.

“It hasn’t been as busy as last year but I wouldn’t say it’s been a total washout.

“It’s just been a pretty average summer.”