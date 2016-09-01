Mablethorpe lad from Mablethorpe braves the shave for Macmillan

An 11-year-old boy from Mablethorpe has dared to Brave The Shave and has raised over £330 for Macmillan Cancer Support - with more money still coming in.

Ethan Mayes (pictured right) had his hair shaved off at The Seashells Bed and Breakfast in Sutton on Sea.

Ethan would like to say a big thank you to Emma Earp for shaving his hair and to Rob and Shell from Seashells for staging the event for such a worthwhile cause.