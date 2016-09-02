Mablethorpe Men’s Shed searching for new members

The Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea Men’s Shed are on the lookout for new members.

Specificially those who could bring a number of skills to the table, which includes first aiders, electricians, carpenters, wood turner’s, plumbers, welders and tradesmen of any kind.

Why not join the men’s shed to make new friends and learn new skills?

They meet currently on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at The Eagle Hotel in Mablethorpe at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

If you would like to become a member, have a particular skill that could be useful to them, or to simply find out more information, then call 01507 472807.

The men’s shed is also on the hunt for new premises to hold their meetings, so get in touch with them, if you can help them out with this.

You can also check them out on Facebook, just search for Mablethorpe and Sutton Men’s Shed.