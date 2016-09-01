Mablethorpe teen is hoping to help put Mablethorpe on the map via social media

A determined teenager from Mablethorpe is getting himself out and about doing unpaid work experience in the hope it will help him gain full-time employment.

Ross Parkin,19 who lives in the town, is just like any other youngster of his age -being brought up in a digital era.

His interest in social media has spurred him on to help some local businesses in the town to increase their social media presence - and has been doing some live video streaming in order to achieve this.

Ross explained: “I am currently unemployed and I want to get into full-time employment as soon as possible.

“So to help me increase my work experience, I have been helping a couple of local businesses out with their social media presence.

“Given the town we live in, Mablethorpe can sometimes be a bit behind the times, and who knows, maybe a bit of live video streaming could help put the town on the map.

“I have been using an app called Periscope, which is all based around live video streaming.

“One of the videos I did just recently was at Chocolate Falls so people could see how the chocolate was being made.

“When I started streaming videos on Periscope, I had no presence on there, but now I have nearly 200 followers and a couple of my videos has got almost 1,000 views, which is amazing.”

His work at Chocolate Falls in Victoria Road has helped him use his current skills to the best of his ability, as well as gaining some new skills.

Owner Karen Cartwright, has been impressed with the work that Ross has done so far.

She said: “I used to be a youth worker in the town for nearly ten years, so I am always keen to help youngsters out in the town in any way I can.

“It’s great that he is not just sat about waiting for something to come to him, it’s the fact that he is getting himself out there, trying to do something a bit different, that will help Ross improve his skills in a medium he is interested in.

“He’s helped me out a lot at Chocolate Falls and I have been really impressed by the work he has been doing.”

Ross has also been doing further work at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Mablethorpe.

Ms Cartwright is also one of the helmsmen at the RNLI .

She added: “It’s great to see that Ross has also been willing to help us at the Lifeboat Station.

“He has been with us helping out at a couple of charity events and collections we have had going on recently.

“I really hope all this extra experience helps him achieve his end goal of some full-time employment.”