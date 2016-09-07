Man arrested after North Somercotes burglary

A 33 year-old man from Holton Le Clay has been arrested on suspicion of a burglary that occurred at a property in Cemetery Road, North Somercotes.

A handbag, purse and mobile phone were stolen during the burglary on Monday, September 5.

The arrested man has been taken into custody for questioning.

