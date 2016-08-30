Marshchapel road closures to begin on September 13

The A1031 will be resurfaced between Church Lane and Firebeacon Lane at Eskham, Marshchapel, starting on September 13 - one week later than originally planned.

The road surface has reached the end of its working life and requires replacing, and the overnight roadworks will take place between September 13 to and September 30.

The work will only take place on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

The road will be closed during those times, between Church Lane and Firebeacon Lane.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader (major schemes) at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The resurfacing works will prevent further deterioration to this section of road and ensure that it is safe and serviceable for many more years.

“The works have been scheduled to take place after school summer holidays as experience shows there is noticeably less traffic.

“We have taken the decision to work overnight to further reduce disruption to the road network.

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses alike, although the road will be closed to through traffic to ensure the safety of the workforce and the public.”

• Diversion routes will be signed via the A1031 north, the B1201 west, A16 south, A157 east, B1200 east and A1031 north and vice versa.