New garden set to open at Louth Hospice

All action stations are go at Louth Hospice on the A16, Grimsby Road with the planting of the new garden that has been donated by Caitlin McLaughlin (Young Gardener of the Year award 2016, and Gold award winner at Tatton Park RHS Show).

It has now been completed and is having its grand opening inviting the public take a look on Friday, September 30 from 2.30-4.30pm.

Every is welcome to come along to this free event.