New pool in pipeline for Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary

A seal at Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary.

Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary hosted a community engagement day on Sunday to raise cash to build a new pool for two of its best-known seals, Nooky and Popeye. They have already had support from Jewson in Mablethorpe, which has donated concrete blocks to help build the bigger pool.

To support the pool, visit www.gofundme.com/tasaadx8

