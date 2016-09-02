Non-stop traffic collision in Little Cawthorpe

PC Jon Best is investigating a non-stop road traffic collision in Little Cawthorpe, near Louth.
The incident happened in Top Road between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday August 31.
An unidentified vehicle caused damage to a stationary blue Peugeot 206 and left the scene.
The damaged car had no occupants at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Best on 101, quoting incident number 547 of August 31.
