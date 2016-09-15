North Somercotes firefighters to host charity car washes this weekend

Firefighters from North Somercotes will host pop-up car washes this Saturday (September 17) in aid of the national Fire Fighters Charity.

Following on from last week's charity car washes in Spalding and Lincoln, firefighters from North Somercotes - along with Bourne and Gainsborough - will get their hands dirty while ensuring cars sparkle as they clean as many vehicles as they can between 10am and 2pm.

All money raised will go straight to the charity, which supports serving and retired firefighters in need.

Last year over £14,700 was raised for the cause from this event.

To find out more about the Fire Fighters Charity, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk