Nostalgia: A first for Natwest in Louth

Natwest business manager Kevin Peart and small business adviser Rhoda Tasker, who both worked at the Louth branch, received a special accreditation in 1998.

Gary Howell, Natwest area manager for Lincolnshire, was on hand to make the presentation – one of the first in the country.

