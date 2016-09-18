Nostalgia: Digging in at Ludford

Wellies were the order of the day when pupils at Ludford Primary school got to do some conservation work.

The whole school made its way to Mrs Hooker’s paddock to plants some trees and shrubs with Dave Butler, countryside project officer for the Lincolnshire Wolds.

And they certainly got stuck in to the work, with 100 trees and shrubs planted during the morning.

Luckily, the weather stayed fine and everyone worked up a healthy appetite for lunch.

The school was also developing a wildlife and conservation area in the school’s grounds, for which they received a £100 grant from the county council.