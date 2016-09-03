Nostalgia: Geography students in Louth write to Deputy Prime Minister

In 1998, pupils at Cordeaux Secondary School in Louth were busy studying about the impact of industry on the environment.

The Year 8 children were so concerned about what they learned that they decided to write to the Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott.

Poems on the topic were also sent pupils Elaine Sutton and Ben Fisher (pictured in the centre, seated).

They managed to get a reply, which included a pack of material relating to the environment to help the children further their environmental studies.

