Nostalgia: Louth Ladies Hockey Club get welcome donation

Louth Ladies Hockey Club gave their warm appreciation to Fisher Seeds and Grains of Louth in 1998.

The company gave the team £50, which was handed over to the club by sales director Calum Findlay.

Captain Helen Ashley was on hand to accept the cheque on behalf of the team.

She is pictured alongside the rest of the Louth Ladies Hockey Team members.

Do you know the names of the players pictured?

If so, email chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.