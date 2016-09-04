Open gardens in Louth will aid good causes

A beautiful garden in Louth at 48 Westgate is opening up this Sunday (September 4) to raise funds for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS) and the Louth and District Hospice.

The garden is hosted by owner Kenneth Harvey. He bought the property six-years-ago and undertook a complete redesign of the garden.

It extends to both sides of the River Ludd, and is about 1.5 acres with some of the most spectacular views of St James’s Church spire.

It will be open from 11am-4pm.

Refreshments of tea and coffee will also be served on the day, plus there will be a plant stall.

Entry is £3.50 for adults and children are free.