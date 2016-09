Passers-by came to the rescue when a fire started in the living room of a home in Tetney.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from North Somercotes, Grimsby and Louth were alerted at 9.43am this morning.

The small fire had been extinguished by passers-by when the crews arrived at the property in Humberston Road.

Cause was smoking materials and advice was given after the property had been ventilated.