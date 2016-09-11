Popular TV show is hitting Louth stage

Favourite TV series Blackadder is making its way to the stage at Louth Riverhead Theatre in September.

The episodes chosen for this production were written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton and are set during the Elizabethan period – they are Potato, Money and Bells (the director’s favourites).

The cast includes not only some very well-known actors, but also some new faces as well.

A large number of beautiful costumes have been made, some complicated props found, and these are complemented by brilliant sound, lights and music.

The shows starts with a great opening night on Friday and runs until Saturday, September 17, nightly at 7.30pm.

There are no performances on Sunday or Monday. Tickets are £8.50 and booking is open now.