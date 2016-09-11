RECIPE COLUMN: An authentic taste of Italy

There’s no more disappointing end to a meal than a poor pudding. It’s that last culinary showcase of a good dinner that should leave you scraping at the dish for the last sweet morsel, wishing perhaps you were still young enough to get away with licking the bowl clean, writes James Waller-Davies.

A good pudding should be unctuous, rich and rewarding, leaving you nicely satisfied with a slight smug smile on your lips. As children, pudding was always the best bit, but as calorie conscious adults, obsessed with widening waistlines, we get more inclined to give them a miss.

Traditional British puddings are great, but a hop over the Channel to Europe provides a whole new wonderland of dessert delights. We might be the masters of hot pastries and steamed puddings, but when it comes to chocolates, ice creams and custards, the continent has us licked.

This week’s recipe, Tiramisu, is an Italian classic that has become a British favourite. Forget the mass produced supermarket excuses for Tiramisu, this is the real thing. The recipe comes from Roberto Messina, proprietor of Mamma Maria’s Italian Delicatessen in Boston, as a parting gift as he moves on to new projects.

Roberto’s customers have been enjoying his Tiramisu for years, but if you missed it, now’s your chance to give it a go at home.

This Tiramisu can be assembled either in one large dish, or individually in glasses. Personally, I’d go for the individual servings, just to save on arguments over who gets to lick the dish clean.

Roberto’s authentic Italian Tiramisu

Ingredients

2 large eggs

200g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

250g Mascarpone cheese

300ml double cream

20ml Amaretto liqueur

Ladyfinger biscuits

100ml strong, sweetened, cold coffee

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the raw eggs, the sugar and a pinch of salt until smooth and creamy.

Add the Mascarpone and whisk again till smooth. Then add the cream and Amaretto liqueur and whisk again until all mixed well.

To assemble, dip the Ladyfinger biscuits in the coffee and layer the biscuits with the mixture. Two to three layers depending on size of dish or glass.

Chill in the fridge for at least 5 hours, but overnight is best. Sprinkle with dark cocoa powder to serve.