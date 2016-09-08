St Bernard’s proves to be ‘outstanding’ again

St Bernard’s School in Louth, which caters for children with special and complex needs, is celebrating a perfect Ofsted report following their annual inspection last month.

The school, which is part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation alongside The St Lawrence School in Horncastle, was visited as part of the annual inspection for residential schools over a three day period (July 5-7).

The inspection began at 11am on July 5 - following a phone call from Ofsted just 90 minutes earlier.

Despite the short notice, the staff and pupils at St Bernard’s School impressed the inspectors and were given an overall ‘outstanding’ rating.

The school achieved ‘outstanding’ in all areas including the quality of care and support, how well children and young people are protected, and the impact and effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Executive Head Teacher at St Bernard’s, Lea Mason, told the Leader: “As Executive Head, I am very proud of all the staff and students who continued to show the progress they have made.

“As a leadership team we feel it is imperative that we never stand still and as such continue to build on our successes and create opportunities for all our young people across the federation and beyond to ensure they gain an inspiring, purposeful and personalised education that enables then to learn for life and work for the future.

“The inspection recognised that ‘the development of social and independence skills is a real strength of the school’.

“The transference of these skills across varied settings, including school, residential provision, home, and community, supports their transition to adulthood.’

“We have an excellent staff team, who always seek to ensure the students gain from every opportunity.

“We pride ourselves on continuing to offer a very high standard of education.

David Rhodes, Chair of the Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust, added: “This is another great achievement and deserves to be celebrated.

“As a trust we believe that all young people should reach their potential and this inspection recognised the excellent work within Lincolnshire Wolds federation in supporting our students to make boundless progress both personally and academically.”

St Bernard’s School is currently looking for professionals within the local community to support and challenge their Leadership Team, through being part of their ‘Academy Advocate Board’, previously known as the local governing body.

Contact the school’s Executive Head of the school at Lea.Mason@lwf.lincs. sch.uk for more information about the role.