Horncastle & Wragby Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of ‘suspicious activity’ at Wragby Town Hall over the weekend.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We would like to make people aware of suspicious activity around Wragby Town Hall on Sunday August 28 at around 8:30pm.

“Unknown people have forced the rear doors of the Town Hall, but nothing is believed to have been taken.”

If you have witnessed anything suspicious, or if you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 109 of August 29 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.