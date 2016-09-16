Suspicious vehicle spotted in Scamblesby

A Land Rover was spotted driving suspiciously around the Scamblesby area on two separate occasions this week, according to the Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team.

On Wednesday evening (September 14), between 5.30pm and 10.30pm, the vehicle - with part registration ‘10’ - was seen driving slowly around the area.

PCSO Andrea Cave said: “Please could residents be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Please could all residents also ensure that all vehicles, properties and outbuildings are secure and that no valuable property is left on show. Many thanks.”