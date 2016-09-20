Takeaway fined for poor hygiene after inspectors find dirty equipment and rust ridden equipment

The owner of an Ingoldmells takeaways has been found guilty of food hygiene offences following an inspection by Food Safety Officers from East Lindsey District Council.

Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday, September 19, Mohammed Ejaz , the proprietor of Oceana takeaway in Ingoldmells, pleaded guilty to seven food safety offences including failure to keep the premise and equipment clean and failure to control food safety hazards.

The Magistrate imposed a fine of £1,750 and required Mr jaz to pay £4,676 in cost, plus a victim surcharge of £25.

Upon visiting the premises, Food Safety Officers found dirty surfaces and equipment, rusty pizza trays and microwave; and badly scored chopping boards. Those handling food were not wearing protective clothing and documented food safety procedures were not available.

The District Council’s Environmental Health Manager, Mike Harrison, said: “Poor food hygiene is unacceptable and the Council will take action against any food business that falls short of the required food hygiene standards.

“In this case the owner of Oceana takeaway in Ingoldmells was failing in his duty to ensure the food preparation area was clean, with equipment, floors, walls and work surfaces throughout the premises dirty.”