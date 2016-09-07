UPDATE: Two airlifted to hospital after lorry and car collide on A157 near Louth

The air ambulance was called to a very serious collision on the A157 at South Reston yesterday afternoon, Wednesday September 7.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.30pm after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

Fire crews from Crews from Louth and Alford attended and used hydraulic rescue gear to cut a casualty free from a vehicle.

A man and a woman, who were driver and passenger in the car, have been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary via Air Ambulance. The woman has sustained serious injuries and the condition of the man is life threatening.

The casualties are an 83 year-old man from Hull and his wife (age not confirmed).

The road was reopened at around 10pm last night.