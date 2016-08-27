Utterby Church secures Lottery funding

St Andrew’s Church in Utterby has secured support from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for an ambitious renovation project.

The scheme aims to carry out essential and extensive repairs, while renewing the building’s interior lighting.

Development funding of £14,000 has also been awarded to help St Andrew’s to progress its plans to apply for the full grant at a later date.

Commenting on the award, project spokesman Roger Staniforth said: “We’re thrilled to have the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“St Andrew’s is highly regarded by the community for its faith role but also as a venue for social events and for learning about our area’s heritage.

“Over the years, volunteers have worked tirelessly to care for the church and to improve its facilities. It’s great that we now have this opportunity to repair and preserve it for the future.”

The project, which will take two years to complete, is focused on the life and times at the church and on providing participation in heritage events and activities for the community.

Essential repairs and conservation work to the fabric of the building will also be carried out.