Vanessa’s fete raises over £600 for Asthma UK

A Louth woman has raised more than £600 for Asthma UK, after receiving fantastic support from the charity.

Vanessa Lowe, 49, has suffered from asthma for her whole life and has suffered a number of particularly bad asthma attacks over the years.

Asthma UK has offered Vanessa ‘marvellous’ support in the past, and the charity was ‘over the moon’ when they found out that Vanessa had managed to raised £600.85 through her fundraising.

Vanessa said: “It’s a charity that is supported by donations, and with me having asthma I felt I should give something back for it.”

Vanessa and her daughter Kerry, 24, organised a fete at the Mayfair Family Club which took place on Sunday August 14. Around 100 people walked through the doors to support the event on the day.

If anything, the fete went too well - within just three hours the tombola had completely sold out, and the fete had to finish earlier than planned due to how successful the day had been.

Vanessa has been given particularly strong support from practice nurses Catherine Hurdman and Gemma Selby at James Street Family Practice in Louth, where the cheque presentation took place last week.

Vanessa and Kerry would like to thank the Mayfair Family Club, which allowed them to host the event in their hall for free, and also Wilkinsons and Stephensons greengrocers for their support - plus everybody who turned up to support the fete on the day.