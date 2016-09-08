Vanessa’s fete raises over £600 for Asthma UK

Vanessa Lowe (second from right) with daughter Kerry, and practice nurses Catherine Hurdman and Gemma Selby.

A Louth woman has raised more than £600 for Asthma UK, after receiving fantastic support from the charity.

Vanessa Lowe, 49, has suffered from asthma for her whole life and has suffered a number of particularly  bad asthma attacks over  the years.

Asthma UK has offered Vanessa ‘marvellous’ support in the past, and the charity was ‘over the moon’ when they found out that Vanessa had managed to raised £600.85 through her fundraising.

Vanessa said: “It’s a charity that is supported by donations, and with me  having asthma I felt I should give something  back for it.”

Vanessa and her daughter Kerry, 24, organised a fete at the Mayfair Family Club which took place on  Sunday August 14. Around 100 people walked through  the doors to support the  event on the day.

If anything, the fete went too well - within just three hours the tombola had completely sold out, and the fete had to finish earlier than planned due to how  successful the day had been.

Vanessa has been given particularly strong support from practice nurses Catherine Hurdman and Gemma Selby at James Street Family Practice in Louth, where the cheque presentation took place  last week.

Vanessa and Kerry would like to thank the Mayfair Family Club, which allowed them to host the event in their hall for free, and also Wilkinsons and Stephensons greengrocers for their  support - plus everybody who turned up to support the  fete on the day.

