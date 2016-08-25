Vast GCSE results improvement at Somercotes Academy

Somercotes Academy in North Somercotes is celebrating vastly improved GCSE results today with 63.49 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades in English and Maths.

81 per cent of students achieved English (A*-C grades) and 68 per cent of students achieved Maths (A*-C grades). 94 per cent of students achieved their expected level of progress from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 4 in English, and 82 per cent in Maths.

Somercotes Academy GCSE Results Day. (l-r) Callum Kidd, Kieran may, Charlie Oliver, Daniel Hampton and Kaj Smith.

Martin Brown, Somercotes Academy Executive Principal said: “I am absolutely thrilled with these results.

“Considering that Somercotes Academy has only been a member of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust since November 2015, the students have worked their socks off to get these outstanding results in all subjects, but most particularly in English and Maths.

“Achieving good results in English and Maths is vital for these students to move forward with the courses they have chosen post-16, and the Academy, as part of the Trust, has focused heavily on these subjects.

“The teaching staff have worked tirelessly to assist the children to achieve these results, with many hours of extra-curricular revision classes.

Poppy-May Beasley, Sam Stokes and Sallie Waby.

“A large number of staff from Tollbar Multi Academy Trust have done incredibly well to turn around the results in a number of subject areas bearing in mind that when they took over the classes last year, students were lacking consistency having been taught by a variety of supply teachers.”

David Hampson, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the investment at Somercotes Academy, both in terms of the site and the outstanding teaching staff, during the course of the year has paid off with such a fantastic set of results.”