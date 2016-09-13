VIDEO: Reckless scooter rider caught on camera riding towards oncoming traffic with child

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Days after the end of a national police campaign to THINK Bike! unbelievable footage has emerged of a man riding on a scooter with a toddler on his lap.

This dashcam footage shows a brazen moped driver, spotted going the WRONG WAY round a roundabout with a toddler on his lap along with another passenger as pillion.

The reckless biker was then caught on camera riding into oncoming traffic. As can be seen in this hair-raising clip the toddler, thankfully, is wearing a helmet, but neither the rider nor his other passenger were wearing any protective headgear.

The trio’s shocking display of road rashness was caught on the dashboard camera of a stunned driver who wished to remain anonymous.

He said: “I cannot believe there is someone out there who would drive head on into traffic with a little kid on the front like that.”

Inspector Mark Rogers said: “With the warmer weather the condition are perfect for riders and we usually see increase in the number of motorbikes on the road.

“We want to ensure that all of those motorcyclists stay safe and would urge riders to take sensible precautions when out on their bikes, including wearing the proper protective equipment, regardless of the weather.

“Sadly, motorcyclists are still some of the most vulnerable road users and that is why it’s so important that riders are extra vigilant.”

PC Simon Burgin added: “As a 365 days a year rider, excluding snow, I never ride without full motorcycle protective equipment. Ask any accident and emergency consultant and they will tell you they would rather deal with a broken bone, than serious gravel rash any day of the week.

“It’s important to protect yourself on your bike. Some of the advice below may seem obvious but you would be surprised what I see on the road.”

* Gloves: Make sure they fit well, no extra material at the end of the fingers is a good start, and a wrist strap, that way should the worst happen they won’t come off easily over the hand.

* Jacket: A good fit with room to move about, but without flappy bits. The ability to be cool in the summer and warm in the winter, removable linings are good. Armour at the main impact points are essential. You must be able to secure the jacket to your trousers.

* Spine plate: My jackets have them built in, that way it is less of an inconvenience putting extra stuff on and off, but separate items are also available. * * * High visibility vest: Not the best fashion statement maybe, but you are 40% less likely to be involved in a collision if you wear one. You can buy two for as little as £15. I never ride without one.

* Trousers: Good fit without too much flapping about. Armour at the hips and knees as a minimum. Again you must be able to zip the trousers to the jacket.

* Boots: Waterproof is good, a minimum of over the ankle in length, sturdy is better than fashionable.

* Helmet: Make sure it is of European Standard and “Kite” marked or ”BS” stamped. Check the sharp rating to see how good it is in an impact. Look after it, keep it clean, and don’t store your gloves inside it. When you do put your helmet away store it neck side down, not on its top, it is less likely to roll about or fall off a shelf. Don’t be tempted to leave it on your bike seat when you are out and about. I have seen many land on the floor, or stolen…