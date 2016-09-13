Warning to residents after sneak-in burglary in Hogsthorpe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sneak-in burglary at a house in which a wallet and camera were stolen.

The burglary took place at a property in Maiden lane, Hogsthorpe, between 2.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday, Monday, September 12.

The offender entered the house through an insecure door and stole a black leather wallet containing cash, and a Kodak digital camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Calley Murray at Skegness CID on 101, quoting incident number 389 of 12th September.

With the continued good weather, police are reminding residents to be mindful of their home security and keep windows and doors locked where possible.