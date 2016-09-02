Zoe’s head shave will help support bereaved parents

A local woman who sadly lost two babies during pregnancy is preparing to ‘brave the shave’ to raise money for a charity that supports bereaved parents.

Louth woman Zoe Proctor, 31, will be having her head shaved on September 22 at her family’s pub, The Wheatsheaf in Westgate.

All funds raised will go to 4Louis, a charity that supported Zoe following the stillbirth of her two babies.

Zoe sadly lost her son, Charlie, in September 2010 after just six months of pregnancy, when she was just 25 years old.

Unfortunately, less than two years later, Zoe’s son Kenzo was also stillborn in August 2012 after just five months of pregnancy.

4Louis provides memory boxes for bereaved parents of miscarried or stillborn babies, and Zoe said that the memory boxes she received were a great comfort to her.

The boxes contain clay impressions of the baby’s hand and foot prints, a certificate of birth, small teddy bears, and other comforting items.

Zoe was also able to use a ‘cuddle cot’ provided by the charity, so that Kenzo could stay with her for longer.

So far, Zoe has raised more than £130 through donations from friends, relatives, and customers at The Wheatsheaf - and she has raised over £1,400 in total through previous fundraisers.

Zoe said: “The charity is really close to my heart. Thank you to everyone who has donated and spurred me on.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-ward8 or visit The Wheatsheaf.

The head shave takes place at 7.30pm on September 22 - everybody is welcome to go along and watch.