Lorry catches fire on Louth by-pass

Roundabouts on the A16 and A157 were briefly closed this morning (Friday) after a lorry caught fire on the A16 Louth by-pass.

Fire appliances and police attended the scene of the incident, which was reported to the emergency services just after 8.30am.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The two affected roundabouts have since been re-opened, and there is no further disruption on these roads.