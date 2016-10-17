Lotuh students swap their merits for charity donations

Generous students at Cordeaux Academy have raised a record-breaking £577 for good causes after exchanging their well-earned merits for charity donations through the ‘Cordeaux Academy Rewards Scheme’.

Every time a student earns a merit, they have the opportunity to donate their merits to one of nine charities, with each merit worth 10p - meaning that this year, a whopping 5770 merits were donated.

Representatives from the three charities receiving the highest donations - Macmillan, British Heart Foundation and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance - recently visited the school to receive their cheques and offer thanks to the students.

Academy Principal Patrick Daley said that he was ‘very proud’ of the students for being so generous, particularly as students also have the option to trade in merits for personal prizes such as vouchers and stationery - but still chose to support charities instead.

Mr Daley said: “A growing number of students are choosing to suppor the charities rather than thinking of themselves.

“It’s a good way for our students to play an active role in the community.”