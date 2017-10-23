Louth Academy hosts successful open event

A big crowd of parents and perspective students flocked to Louth Academy for their open evening recently - and the event was a big success.
It was the academy’s first open evening since the takeover by the Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust, and those who attended gave their approval on the recent school renovations.
David Hampson, Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust’s chief executive, told them how proud he was to be able to show them that the Trust had already delivered on its early promises to renovate the academy - formerly Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College - providing an environment in which students will be proud to be educated.
After just eight weeks of building works, the Academy has brand new classrooms, a new reception, brand new furniture, new perimeter fencing, new car parking, brand new sports changing rooms, and an immaculate, state-of-the-art fitness suite, which was unveiled at the open evening.
Mr Hampson told parents: “This is only the beginning.
“This site will be totally brand new by the end of August 2018. By then it will also have a new sixth form centre and every single classroom will have been renovated to a high standard.”
Parents who attended the event were full of praise.
Dad Derek Maher came along with his daughter Amelia, (10). He said: “My first impressions are that it is fabulous.
“I am looking for an environment where Amelia can flourish and she certainly has enjoyed it here tonight.
“I am very impressed, and I think it can only go from strength to strength.
Alex and Shaun Smith toured the Academy with their sons, Louis and Oliver.
Alex said: “We came around the school last year and I honestly cannot believe this is the same place. The changes are amazing. We are very impressed.”
Nick Pike visited with his son Oliver. He said: “This is a big change for the community of Louth. Tollbar has a good reputation with Ofsted and good exam results so we are looking forward to seeing what happens.”
