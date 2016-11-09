Louth and Horncastle flood schemes ‘near completion’

Two multi-million pound flood allevation schemes in Louth and Horncastle are due to be completed ‘before Christmas’, following a number of delays.

At a recent Louth Town Council meeting, Town Clerk Linda Blankley informed councillors that the construction of the £6.5 million flood reservoir just outside Louth, which started last summer, is almost complete.

The Town Clerk said that that the Louth scheme - which aims to protect 355 properties at risk of flooding from the River Lud - is expected to be ready for service ‘in mid November’.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Deborah Campbell, Flood & Coastal Risk Manager at the Environment Agency, confirmed that wet weather had resulted in “difficult ground conditions during last winter and early summer” which caused delays”.

She added: “Our works are now progressing well. The embankment is up to its final height and the control structures, which will regulate the flow of water into and out of the reservoirs from the River Lud, are almost complete.

“We are now putting all our efforts into bringing the reservoirs into service to reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in Louth.

“We expect to be able to do this in November with outstanding works completed around Christmas.

“Timings, however, continue to be dependent on weather and ground conditions.”

The two reservoirs being built just outside Louth are located off the A157 adjacent to the A16, and off Halfpenny Lane, also adjacent to the A16.

Meanwhile, a £8.1 million scheme outside Horncastle will reduce flood risk from the River Bain to hundreds of properties in Horncastle and surrounding villages.

According to Louth’s Town Clerk, Horncastle’s flood storage reservoir is expected to completed ‘by Christmas’.

She added that, in addition to the wet weather, some delays were caused across both sites due to “difficulties in securing suitable materials locally.”

The two flood alleviation schemes have been funded and delivered by a partnership of Lincolnshire County Council, the Environment Agency, East Lindsey District Council, and the Lindsey Marsh and Witham Third Internal Drainage Boards.

The ongoing maintenance will be funded by Louth and Horncastle Town Councils, while the Environment Agency has led on developing the scheme and construction has been undertaken by their contractors.