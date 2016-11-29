Louth and Horncastle MP welcomes new technology in Asthma care

Victoria Atkins MP for Louth and Horncastle recently discussed breakthroughs in Asthma treatment with Dr Samantha Walker, deputy chief executive and director of research and policy at Asthma UK.

At their recent meeting, they looked at a variety of technologies in development, such as smart inhalers that track medication use in real time.

These innovations can help to monitor risk factors, give electronic alerts when the condition is worsening and activate emergency assistance when necessary.

Ms Atkins said: “With 8,532 asthma suffers in Louth and Horncastle, I thought it important to learn more about these innovative treatments available for asthma sufferers.

“I will be watching with interest to see how local doctors use these developing technologies over the coming years.”