Louth and Mablethorpe Slimming World consultants meet TV presenter Stephen Mulhern

Slimming World consultants from Louth and Mablethorpe have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Hazel Eastman and Angela Tellefsen were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet Hazel and Angela at the event, which was held in Birmingham.

He said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“Everyone spoke about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had done without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week. So people like Hazel and Angela are clearly very important.”

Hazel runs Slimming World groups in Mablethorpe and Angela oversees some groups in Louth.