Louth and Spilsby welcome new traders for Love Your Local Market fortnight

East Lindsey District Council is supporting two new Traders to join the District’s Markets.

In support of Love Your Local Market Fortnight which takes place May 17 to 31, 2017 the Council offered free Public Liability Insurance for 8 market days, and 8 market days rent, for the price of 4.

Two traders, Luke Cattell and Barbara Pound, have taken up the opportunity.

Luke offers home and DIY essentials including baking and cooking products, gardening tools, children’s toys, and pet products. You can see Luke at Louth every Saturday.

Luke said: “This is something I wanted to do after being out of work for a while and the new trader offer from East Lindsey District Council presented an opportunity for this.”

Barbara is selling her homemade jams and chutneys, cakes and biscuits on Spilsby Market every Monday.

Barbara said: “Selling my produce at markets enables me to carry on with my hobby and earn a small amount in retirement and, at the same time, get out and meet people which I also enjoy”.

Markets Manager Esther Belton, said: “This is a great opportunity for Barbara and Luke.

“Over the years, we have seen numerous market traders progress to their own shop premises after a successful start on the markets.

“A market stall enables a trader to test the water and see if people like the product on offer for a relatively small start-up cost.”

The Love Your Local Market fortnight includes a special event on Louth Market on May 27 with face painting, a steel band and a visit from some Disney characters.

At Horncastle Market on May 20 2017 there will be a Punch and Judy, a face painter for the children and the classical trio Tre Amici will be performing.

For details of your local market, please visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets