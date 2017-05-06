Louth and Sutton youngsters’ joy to receive letters from Buckingham Palace

Two youngsters from Louth and Sutton on Sea were very happy to receive a special letter that came to them from Buckingham Palace.

Isabel Kirkby (6), from Louth, and Faith Leek (7),of Sutton on Sea, were both very excited to receive their letters which came through recently.

Sutton on Sea youngster Faith Leek wrote to Queen about being a Carnival Princess.

Each of them wrote to the Queen - but neither expected a reply.

Isabel, who attends Kidgate Primary Academy, wrote to the Queen in February half term and was all smiles when she received a reply in the Easter school holidays. She is a big fan of the Queen and is very keen to visit London to meet her at Buckingham Palace and also see Big Ben.

Mum Karen said that visiting the Queen is all she can talk about and has been on “cloud nine” since receiving her reply letter.

Sutton on Sea Primary pupil Faith was made a Carnival Princess last year and also visited Sandringham Palace and decided to write to the Queen to tell her all about it.

“I loved being a carnival princess and wanted to let the Queen know about it,” Faith said.

Her reply letter had said that the Queen was very interested to hear about Faith’s adventures.