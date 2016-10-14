Louth author’s new fantasy novel

Louth author Ros Jackson has released her new book ‘Symphony of War’, the second novel in the epic fantasy series The Kaddon Keys, and sequel to ‘Melody of Demons’.

Ros said: “(The novel) deals with themes of anger and isolation in a setting where everything is breaking down in a country descending into conflict and chaos.

“I’ve never been a fan of clear lines between bad and good characters, and more than ever in this story the characters are left not knowing who to trust.”

• Visit Amazon to buy a copy, or www.rosjackson.co.uk for further details.