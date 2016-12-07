Louth business feels ‘targeted’ by traffic wardens

The director of a prominent Louth business has hit out at traffic wardens for ‘targeting’ customers and ‘dissuading’ visitors from coming to town.

James Laverack, director at John Taylors Auction Rooms in Kidgate, told the Leader that at least two customers were targeted while parked outside last month.

One customer parked in the loading bay across the road from the entrance with a trailer attached to his vehicle, as he was loading a number of heavy items.

The other customer - an elderly gentleman who had just spent six weeks in hospital- briefly parked on the double yellow lines adjacent to the loading bay while he collected two pictures.

Both customers were given a parking ticket - by the same traffic warden.

Mr Laverack said that he pleaded with the traffic warden to use a common sense approach and be lenient towards the customer who had recently come out of hospital, but to no avail.

Mr Laverack told the Leader: “There were two people I know of who received tickets; however, I suspect there were more.

“The whole thing was over the top and we felt like we were being targeted. I was told they were under target and looking to increase their fines.”

He continued: “We are the area’s leading auction house bringing hundreds of people into Louth each month from across the country with online bidding, and we are about to embark on a major expansion scheme.

“It would be easy for us to relocate on to the industrial estate. However, we want to help maintain a thriving town centre.”

He added that potential visitors and customers would be dissuaded from visiting Louth thanks to the ‘overzealous’ traffic warden’s approach to handing out parking tickets.

Matt Jones, parking services manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Although we can’t comment on individual cases, we can assure people that our officers do not target people or businesses.

“They do not have quotas to meet, and there is no incentive for issuing a ticket. They simply enforce the parking restrictions that are in place.

“Vehicles can park on double yellow lines while loading or unloading, but the activity must be seen to be continuous. Loading bays tend to be for the use of goods vehicles only.

“If a car not recognised as a goods vehicle is parked in a loading bay, a ticket could be issued.

“Any motorist who feels they have been unfairly penalised can appeal by following the instructions on the back of the ticket.”